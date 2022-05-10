100 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.