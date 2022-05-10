$1.93 EPS Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.12. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

LLY traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.44. 5,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.47. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $191.75 and a 1-year high of $314.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

