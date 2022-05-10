$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. CME Group posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,254. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

