$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.79. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $69.25 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

