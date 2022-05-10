$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.79. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $69.25 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.