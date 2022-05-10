$1.68 EPS Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.86. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,833. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

