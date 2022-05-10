$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 41,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,617. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

