$1.42 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

