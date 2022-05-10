$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG traded down $38.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $545.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,348. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $540.28 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $637.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.92.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.