$1.25 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $155.61 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $373.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

