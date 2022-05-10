$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.50. Brinker International posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $33.14. 73,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.