$1.17 EPS Expected for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. FirstService posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,590. FirstService has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $163.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

