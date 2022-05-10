$1.15 EPS Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.16. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

