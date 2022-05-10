$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $834.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

BLD traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.20. 287,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,603. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $165.01 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.