0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.56 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $162,714.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,349.27 or 0.99968619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00107858 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

