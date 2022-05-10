$0.99 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

