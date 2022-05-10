$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,540,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.74. 1,819,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,531. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.