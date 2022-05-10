$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.63. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,147,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $61,135,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,876. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.