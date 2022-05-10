-$0.54 EPS Expected for Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surrozen.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.50. 15,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.