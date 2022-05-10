-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $2.89 on Monday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 885,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,411. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,500 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

