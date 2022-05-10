$0.50 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 57,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,311. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after purchasing an additional 571,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

