$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 874.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 183,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

