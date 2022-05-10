$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. USCB Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover USCB Financial.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USCB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

USCB Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USCB Financial (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.