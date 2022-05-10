-$0.22 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 197,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

