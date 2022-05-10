-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

Windtree Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 334,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

