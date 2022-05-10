-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.66. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

