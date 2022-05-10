$0.10 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 93,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 33.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

