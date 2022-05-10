-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 336.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 2,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.36 million, a P/E ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

