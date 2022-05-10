$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Primo Water by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Primo Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 1,010,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -704.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.