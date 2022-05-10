-$0.03 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Arlo Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. 1,441,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,130. The firm has a market cap of $567.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

