ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $16,975.92 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,979.34 or 0.99975586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00029349 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.