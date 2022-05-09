Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 5.5%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.43. 7,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,035,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

