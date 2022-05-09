Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.39

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 16198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.41.

The stock has a market cap of $839.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Zhihu by 125.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

