ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $247,098.31 and approximately $2,420.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00141679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00343633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

