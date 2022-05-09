Zeepin Market Capitalization Achieves $233,169.78 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $233,169.78 and $41,851.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 24,863.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00377597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187990 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00551531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039296 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,440.45 or 1.88471834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.