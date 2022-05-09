Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantia from €18.70 ($19.68) to €18.90 ($19.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from €20.00 ($21.05) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Atlantia has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

