Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to post $238.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.50 million and the lowest is $222.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $151.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $906.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.59 million to $972.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

XHR stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 6,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

