Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to announce $678.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.70 million. Stericycle reported sales of $672.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 27,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

