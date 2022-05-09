Zacks: Brokerages Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.59 Million

Brokerages predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will post sales of $439.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.08 million to $449.10 million. RumbleON posted sales of $104.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 321.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RumbleON.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.61 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 3,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.