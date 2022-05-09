Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $11.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Raymond James by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $94.79. 6,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.