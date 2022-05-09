Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Kiora Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KPRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 523,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 4.14% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 56,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,280. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.