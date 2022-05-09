Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRXGet Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Kiora Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have issued reports on KPRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRXGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 523,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 4.14% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 56,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,280. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.