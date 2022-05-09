Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $76.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $76.70 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $72.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $307.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.99 billion to $309.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $321.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $316.89 billion to $324.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,556. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

