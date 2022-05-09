Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to announce $76.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $365.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.37 million to $366.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $513.57 million, with estimates ranging from $490.65 million to $536.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 470,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 47.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 296,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,104. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

