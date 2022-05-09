Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the lowest is ($1.79). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $117.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

