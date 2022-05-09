Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $19.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $260.23 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

