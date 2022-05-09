Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.20 billion to $29.84 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $29.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $125.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.66 billion to $129.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.63 billion to $156.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

FB stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.24. The company had a trading volume of 910,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,433,363. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $539.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average of $272.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

