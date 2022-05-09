Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.62. ePlus posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ePlus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ePlus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 155,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,956. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.