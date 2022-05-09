Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAW shares. Cowen reduced their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 99.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAW opened at $27.36 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $69.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

