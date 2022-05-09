Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.45%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. 3,736,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,957. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

