Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 15,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

