Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.99. Kroger also reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $236,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 119,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Kroger has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

